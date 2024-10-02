Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.64

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 277335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7317518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

