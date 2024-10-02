Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.15. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 4,744 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
