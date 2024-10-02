Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 3,037,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,191,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

