Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $9.14. Enovix shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,185,191 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Enovix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.