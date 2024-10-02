Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.30. 2,591,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,381,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several brokerages have commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,424 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

