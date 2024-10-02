Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.8%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. 627,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,366,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,623,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

