Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,118 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,664,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Trip.com Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 213,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 411,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

