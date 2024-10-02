Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,675 Shares of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF alerts:

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BYRE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

About Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.