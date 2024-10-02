Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

