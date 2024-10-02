Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 153.6% in the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220,831 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,132,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 60,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.