Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 359,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 102,006 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.84.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

