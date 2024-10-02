Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 38,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 94.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

