Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 38,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 94.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
Shares of IPGP opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IPGP
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.