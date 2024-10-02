Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,273 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

KCE stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $248.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

