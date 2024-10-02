Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 101,462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,142.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 76,965 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,090,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $794.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $57.21.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

