Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $226,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

