Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.