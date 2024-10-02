Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

