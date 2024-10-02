Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

GOVI stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

