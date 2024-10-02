Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

