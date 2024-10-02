Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

