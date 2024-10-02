Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Transcat by 95.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Transcat Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

