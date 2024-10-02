Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.