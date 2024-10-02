Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

