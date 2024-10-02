Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 631.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000.

Hull Tactical US ETF Stock Performance

Hull Tactical US ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94.

About Hull Tactical US ETF

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

