Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after buying an additional 500,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 306,168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 778.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 335,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 232,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.