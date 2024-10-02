Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,132 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

