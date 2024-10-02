Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,011 Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,639,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8,577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,607,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,446,000 after buying an additional 67,817,309 shares during the period.

Shares of JHCB stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

