Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,208 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $581.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

