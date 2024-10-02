Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,545 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cars.com worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 23.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

