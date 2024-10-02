Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Visteon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Visteon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VC opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

