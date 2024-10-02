Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 3.2 %

ADUS opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

