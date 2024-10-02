Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,632 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,859,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 234,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,285 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,548,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $54.31.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

