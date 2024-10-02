Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,951 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $5,211,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

