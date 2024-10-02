EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after buying an additional 459,201 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $190.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

