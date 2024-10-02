EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

