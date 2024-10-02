EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.29.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $256.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

