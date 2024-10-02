EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

