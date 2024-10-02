EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.00

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 150 ($2.01), with a volume of 137776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.99).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of £42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

