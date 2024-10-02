ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ePlus Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. ePlus has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.23 million. On average, analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. CWM LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

