Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
CPB opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
