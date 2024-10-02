Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.