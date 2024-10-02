Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Escalade Price Performance

Escalade stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,071. The company has a market cap of $193.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts expect that Escalade will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Escalade Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

