Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Escalade Price Performance
Escalade stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,071. The company has a market cap of $193.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts expect that Escalade will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Escalade
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
