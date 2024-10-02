ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading 6.5% Higher

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.80. 105,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESGEN Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) by 3,433.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the quarter. ESGEN Acquisition makes up about 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.74% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

