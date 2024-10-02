Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Esquire Financial Stock Down 4.0 %
ESQ opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $519.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70.
Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Esquire Financial Company Profile
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
