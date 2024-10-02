ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.47. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
