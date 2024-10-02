Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Euromax Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Euromax Resources

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.

