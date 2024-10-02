EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 116,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 115,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.35.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

