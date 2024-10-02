Evercore ISI Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.50 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,194. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,662,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.