EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.2 %

EVER opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $716.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,664.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,664.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,257 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

