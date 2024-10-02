Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $473.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.