Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/30/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

9/18/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.49. 17,122,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,846,361. The stock has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.